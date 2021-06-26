LATEST: Four arrested after 19-year-old man dies in van crash

Lodge Lane where the van crashed in the early hours.

Police say the man died in hospital after the collision on Lodge Lane, Warton which also injured three other people.

The collision, which involved a Ford Transit Connect van, happened at around 1am at the junction with Carr Lane and Huck Lane.

Police were called by ambulance crews and found the 19-year-old unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to hospital but died soon after.

Four others in the van - three of them requiring hospital treatment - were all arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A statement from Lancashire Police this morning said: "A 21-year-old man from Warton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink or drug driving. He is currently in custody.

"A 36-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Warton, were taken to hospital for treatment for whiplash injuries. They were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in custody.

"A 31-year-old woman, also from Warton, was taken to hospital for treatment to a lower back injury. She has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in hospital."

Police are appealing for information following the incident and are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle described in the moments before the collision.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man and his family at this difficult time.

“We have made a number of arrests but would be keen to speak to anyone who saw a Ford Transit Connect van in the area around 1am today.

“If you have any information and can help us please come forward.”