Vital late night bus services in Preston have been saved by Lancashire County Council but changes across the timetable are still going ahead.

Why are late night bus services changing?

Recently, Preston Bus advised the council that they had to review many of their commercial services due to significant increases to costs, resources and lower passenger numbers. They took the decision to withdraw a number of later evening journeys.

The withdrawal of late night services particulary affected the Preston, Brookfield and Red Scar route, which found itself without any late night buses under the new timetable.

What has the council now done?

The late night bus services linking Preston, Brookfield and Red Scar have now been saved following a decision by Lancashire County Council to fund them.

The county council will provide funding for the late night Service 6 route on Monday to Saturday evenings to maintain the 21.55 and 22.55 departures. The Sunday service will end at 20.55.

There are around 4,600 passenger trips made on these two late night services annually.

What has the council said?

Andrew Varley, Public Transport Manager at Lancashire County Council said: "We have assessed the impact of these changes and are funding Service 6, as this was the only route that wasn't covered by alternative later night provision from other services.

"The other Preston Bus routes that were reduced are still running hourly and by providing these two Service 6 journeys, the same level of provision will continue to be provided and will enable local residents to continue to access the city centre and return home in the evenings."

What other changes are in place across the late night bus service?

Service 23 Preston – Fulwood – Royal Preston Hospital – Asda

-The 2210 & 2310 Monday to Saturday journeys from Preston will be withdrawn, with alternative journeys from Preston available at 2140 & 2240.

-The 2210, 2240 & 2310 Sunday journeys from Preston will be withdrawn, with the last departure being 2140.

Service 35 Preston – Tanterton

-The 2130 & 2230 Monday to Saturday journeys from Preston will be withdrawn, with alternative journeys from Preston available at 2100, 2200 & 2300.

-The 2130, 2200 & 2230 Sunday journeys from Preston will be withdrawn, with the last departure from being 2100.

Service 100 Faringdon Park – Preston – Larches

-The 2036, 2136 & 2236 Monday to Saturday journeys from Preston to Faringdon Park and the 1959, 2059, 2159 & 2259 Monday to Saturday journeys from Preston to Larches will be withdrawn. Alternative journeys from Preston to Faringdon Park are available at 2006, 2106, 2206 & 2306 and from Preston to Larches at 1929, 2029, 2129 & 2229.

-On Sundays, all later evening journeys will be withdrawn, with the last departures from Preston to Faringdon Park at 2106 and from Preston to Larches at 2029.

