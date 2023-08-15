News you can trust since 1886
Large fire reported in Longton as plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Huge plumes of smoke billowed into the sky after a large fire reportedly broke out in Longton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 20:02 BST

A fire was reported near School Lane in Longton at around 7.20pm on Tuesday evening (August 15).

A picture from the scene shows large plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky during the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

More to follow…