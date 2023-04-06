News you can trust since 1886
Man stabbed in back of leg as he walked home from work in Skelmersdale

A man was hospitalised after being stabbed in the back of the leg in Skelmersdale.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST

The victim was walking home from work when he was approached by two men at about 4.30pm on Wednesday (April 5).

The two men proceeded to punch him before one of the assailants stabbed him in the back of the leg.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A man stabbed in the back of the leg as he walked home from work in Skelmersdale
A man stabbed in the back of the leg as he walked home from work in Skelmersdale
The assault happened on the walkway between Ormskirk Road and Egerton.

Detectives said enquiries were ongoing to trace the offenders and they were keen to speak to any witnesses.

Officers said they were especially keen to speak to a man walking his Labrador who stopped to ask if the victim had been assaulted.

They would also like to speak to a woman with a poodle who spoke to the victim, as well as a young woman who called an ambulance.

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson, of South CID, said: “This incident left a young man with a serious injury, and I would appeal to anyone who can help to come forward, in particular the man with the Labrador who may have witnessed the assault itself.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0864 of April 5.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.