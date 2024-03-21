Land next to Lostock Hall Conservative Club and opposite St Gerard's Club sells at auction

There was "strong interest" in this land.
A parcel of land in the heart of Lostock Hall has sold at auction this week.

The land, to the west of 22 Brownedge Road, is next to Lostock Hall Conservative Club, and across from St Gerard's Club. It was among 147 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

When it went under the gavel on Wednesday, March 20, it sold for £15,000. Clive Emson regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “We had strong interest in this rectangular parcel of land which sits adjacent to 22 Brownedge Road and has a footpath running along its western boundary.

“Although we are unaware of the purchaser’s intentions, we had considered that the land may offer potential for alternative uses subject to all necessary consents and access being obtainable.”

The site extends to 0.03 hectares (0.09 acres).

