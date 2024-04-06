Lancashire Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy missing from Lancashire
The police have launched a search appeal for a 17-year-old boy called Fabian, who is currently missing from Rawtenstall in East Lancashire.
Fabian was last seen in the Haslingden Old Road area at around 9.55am on Easter Monday (April 1) and police say they are concerned for his welfare.
He is 5ft 8, with brown eyes, a stubbly black beard and short dark hair, although police do not have a description of what Fabian was last seen wearing at this time.
Fabian also has links to Aldershot in Hampshire and London.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We have made numerous enquiries to find Fabian and we are now asking for your help.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 - log 1170 of 1st of April 2024.”