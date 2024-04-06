Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 59 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 8 and Sunday, April 14, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks Preston roadworks between Monday, April 8 and Sunday, April 14.

2 . Henrietta Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road closure needed in order to remove and install 2 new primary transformers and 6.6kV switchgear, and remove 33kV switchgear works to take place over the duration of the permit When: Apr 8-Jul 26

3 . Acregate Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: Apr 8-Apr 12

4 . Maitland Street, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in footway for link box works When: Apr 8-Apr 12