Lancs police roll out high tech video live streaming incidents to HQ
Motorola Solutions will deploy the M500 in-car video solution across the Force’s entire fleet of vehicles.
The new video solution observes the vehicle’s environment from multiple viewpoints to provide officers with real-time awareness of their surroundings, whilst capturing video evidence that can provide accurate incident documentation to aid investigations.
Video Manager’s consolidated incident overview also helps to ensure that incident information, including footage recorded by the M500, as well as Lancashire Police’s body cameras, can be easily viewed from one location.
Chris Hardy, chief superintendent for Lancashire Police said: "Police officers face unpredictable challenges and fast-moving events every day.
“The ability to respond quickly is paramount. The Motorola Solutions M500 can live-stream video back to the control room, enabling our team to build a clear picture of unfolding events by giving us eyes on the scene.
“It is a highly configurable, easy-to-use system that can automate processes such as triggering video recording when the blue lights are activated, helping officers to focus on the job at hand.”
Lancashire Police has made a number of recent investments in new technological and organizational capabilities.
Since its establishment in June 2023, Lancashire Police’s Roads Crime Team and Roads Policing Unit, with support from wider police departments in the county, has been integral to efforts to locate and recover vehicles and assist with road traffic collisions.
The deployment of the M500 in-car video solution will provide front-line officers with an additional tool to help fulfill its priority of making the roads safer for the community.
