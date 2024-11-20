Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has called on the Government to boost the bid to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) and continue to provide funding that supports extra policing patrols.

During the national ASB Awareness Week, which is seeing intensified operations to tackle the different kinds of anti-social behaviour that can damage lives and blight communities, Commissioner Grunshaw called on the Government to continue providing funding for additional foot patrols in areas across Lancashire.

Lancashire previously secured £2m funding from the Home Office for these additional patrols across two years, in areas that were identified as hot spots for ASB.

He has written to the Home Secretary to highlight the successful work happening in the county, together with ways this continued funding will keep people safe and help deliver on one of the Government’s key missions.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw with officers.

Op Centurion, Lancashire’s force-wide response to ASB, has seen every borough in the county benefit from extra policing with encouraging results being supported by the additional patrols this money has supported.

Since the launch of Op Centurion in July 2023, Lancashire Constabulary made 3,548 arrests, and issued 826 civil actions.

This bid for funding follows Commissioner Grunshaw’s calls for new legislation to tackle the illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is a major concern for the public, which has been reflected in the work I have done since being elected in May, and why it will be a key priority in my upcoming Police and Crime Plan.

“Whatever form ASB takes in different areas, it has the ability to damage our communities and ruin lives. That’s why I have asked Government for the continuation of funding that supports our ability to put officers out, on foot, in identified hot spots, to address these concerns.

“This ASB national week of action highlights the work happening all year round through Op Centurion to stop this blight on communities, and I want to be ensure this activity continues to be boosted by additional funding that sees more bobbies on the beat and stronger neighbourhood policing.

“I will continue to stand up for Lancashire and secure the best possible deal for policing in our county, that helps deliver the best possible service for the public.”