A group of people have been arrested following a high-value theft from a store in West Lancashire.

Lancashire Police have arrested four people after over £400 worth of products were stolen from Asda in Skelmersdale.

Officers were called to the store on Ingram at around 2pm on Monday following reports that items, including an air fryer and meat products, had been stolen.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, all from Wigan were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft from a shop.

They are all currently in custody waiting to be questioned.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.