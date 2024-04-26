Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of a renowned and much loved bakery which spanned over 30 years has sadly passed away.

Gwen Latham, who, with her husband Bill, founded Lathams of Broughton in the 1970s, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, aged 94, from heart failure.

Bill also passed away in September 2023 at the age of 93.

Gwen pictured with her late husband Bill who passed away in September 2023 at the age of 93.

Together Gwen and Bill created Lathams of Broughton which began in the small village of Broughton in Lancashire where Mrs Latham started making desserts in her kitchen for her sister’s hotel, The Pines in Clayton le Woods, Chorley.

People came knocking at her door for the delicious, indulgent desserts and quality products which were all made using fresh ingredients, just like you would at home. Soon Gwen outgrew her kitchen moving to nearby premises.

Such was the demand for all the freshly made products, sweet and savoury their son Richard joined them and built a new bakery at Caxton Road in Fulwood.

Lathams had two of their own retail outlets as well as supplying Booths as well as many local restaurants, garden centres and eating establishments.

Mrs Latham created the original and unique iconic dessert: the Coffee Renoir. A choux ring filled with Lathams homemade crème patisserie and freshly whipped cream finished with a special coffee icing sprinkled with flake almonds.

Even when Gwen reached 90 she continued to call into the bakery to chat to staff, many of whom had been with Lathams for years.

Although the family sold the firm in 2019 the legacy they have left behind is unquestionable.

The family have lost devoted parents whose home always had an open door with freshly baked flapjacks and cakes for all who popped in and Gwen’s kind and selfless ways will be greatly missed by all.

Gwen’s delicious fresh products have made many customers happy over the years who described her as the Mary Berry of Lancashire.