Lancashire's largest employer BAE Systems set to hold recruitment event in Lancaster this week
BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence and security solutions. Due to business growth, they are currently recruiting for a wide range of roles.
ONE of LANCASHIRE's biggest employers is holding a recruitment fair.
The company has two bases in Lancashire in Warton and Samlesbury.
The roles in demand sit within the following functions:
• Commercial (Cost Estimators and Commercial Officers)
• Engineering (Systems, Power, C&I, Safety, Mechanical & Structural)
• Finance (Project and Cost Base Accountants)
• HR (L&D and HR Advisors)
• Site & Facilities (Maintenance, Site Asset Management, Electrical and Mechanical Authority)
• Integrated Combat Systems (Combat Systems and Support Engineering)
• Legal
• Nuclear Safety & Security (Site Safety Case, Health Physics and Chemists)
• Operational Excellence (Continuous Improvement Professionals)
• Operations (Mechanical Fitters, Scaffolders, Welders and Manufacturing Engineers)
• Project Management (Project Controls, Planning, Risk and PM Professionals)
• Quality (Quality Inspectors, Field Engineers, Quality Leaders)
• SHE (SHE Advisors)
• Supply Chain (Procurement Professionals, Supply Chain Managers, Materials Controllers)
• Test & Commissioning (Mechanical and Electrical Engineers and Project Leaders)
What BAE Systems can offer:
• Competitive salary
• Flexibility in hours/shifts, hybrid working is available for some of our roles
• Additional pay (overtime and allowances)
• Incentive or bonus
• Pension scheme
• Enhanced Annual Leave
• Company contributed Share Incentive Plan
• Flexible benefits
• Employee Incentive Plan
• Learning investment
• Relocation support, where eligible
To find out more about the roles available there will be a recruitment event on Friday, June 23 from 11am until 7pm at The Storey Institute, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster LA1 1TH.
To reserve your spot visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bae-systems-lancaster-recruitment-event-tickets-651608437377