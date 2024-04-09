Lancashire's Jordan North Help I Sexted My Boss podcast released in cinemas and this is where you can watch it
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan North and William Hanson have announced their podcast tour 'Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE' will be in 400 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European cities on Tuesday, May 14.
For one night only, listeners can watch the new show from William, a posh etiquette expert and TikTok sensation, and Jordan, an expert in all things common and new host of Capital Breakfast.
Together they will navigate the challenges of modern life, answering an array of 21st century questions and finding solutions to everyday dilemmas. Expect the unexpected, as audiences everywhere get involved with the on-stage action and share their outrageous problems. The comedy duo will be broadcasting their live show at London Palladium into cinemas, making history as the very first UK podcast to ever do so. The 'Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE' tour sold out 15,000 tickets in just three hours and ever since fans (better known as 'G&Divas') have been demanding more tickets.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now Now, independent venues and cinemas chains including Cineworld, Everyman, Odeon, Picturehouse and Vue have signed up to host William and Jordan's night of outrageous tales. This broadcast marks another milestone for Help I Sexted My Boss, alongside its 50 million listens, over 20 million social media likes and Sunday Times bestselling book. READ MORE:
Here is a list of cinemas where you can watch it:
Odeon, Preston.
Vue Lancaster.
Reel Chorley.
Reel Blackburn.
Reel Burnley.
Reel Widnes.
Vue Blackburn.
Vue Cleveleys.
Vue Cramlington.
Vue Preston.
Tickets are on sale now HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.