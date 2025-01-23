Lancashire's highways teams on standby for 'monster' Storm Éowyn
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Friday, when the storm is due to arrive, and an amber one ffor Saturday.
In Lancashire, winds are predicted to reach 50-60 mph inland and potentially up to 60-70mph in north west Lancashire, and 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Blackpool and on higher ground, with potentially a few gusts at 70-80mph.
The main period of concern is from 7am to 4pm on Friday.
The Met Office has highlighted concerns over:
- Human safety, including falling trees, airborne debris, loose structures and large waves/spray along the coast/promenades
- Disruption to transport, including road, rail, air and sea transport from storm detritus such as falling trees and debris, and damaged overhead wires
- Possible power cuts due to damage to cables and poles
- Damage to buildings or other structures due to unsecured loose structures
Lancashire County Council's highways teams have increased their resource levels and will be on standby to deal with any concerns related to the storm and are urging people to work from home or avoid travelling where possible.
People can raise concerns related to the storm, on 0300 123 6780 in hours, and with police on 101 out of hours. However, we do anticipate a high volume of calls to our highways contact centre and urge members of the public to bear with us while our teams deal with incidents.
Although the current weather forecast is for high winds with no current concern for flooding risk, there will be continued revision of the forecasts overnight.
County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our highways teams are well prepared and they're standing by to keep our roads moving in case they need to deal with fallen trees, or close roads in case damaged structures pose a risk to road users.
"I'd ask everyone to keep in touch with the latest advice from the Met Office, and particularly note the potential for dangers that strong winds are expected to bring as Storm Éowyn gets underway.
"As ever our highways teams will be on alert and ready to deal with any incidents that members of the public report to us. However, I'd ask people to be prepared and consider their travel plans on Friday morning."
