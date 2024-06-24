Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire’s celebrity chef Marcus Wareing has served up a new treat in the form of a new French recipe cook book.

Marcus’ France: Memorable French Recipes From my Kitchen to Yours by the Michelin-starred chef, who recently decided to hang up his appron, has been published by Harper NonFiction.

Marcus’ France is said to "capture the real heart of French cuisine", detailing the foundations of classic sauces, techniques and pastry skills Wareing learnt at college, alongside "iconic" French recipes with a twist.

The recipes include pork chops with green olive sauce, the ultimate steak sandwiches, roasted scallops with lentils and apple tarte tatin.

The Masterchef: The Professional judge said: "My whole career has revolved around the food of France so writing this book has been the most incredible trip down memory lane for me.

“I wanted to take all the classic recipes I’ve known and loved over the years and bring them up to date to suit the way we all cook and eat today.

“I really hope readers will find there’s something for everyone and every occasion, and get inspired to bring a taste of France into their own kitchens.”

The new book comes as the 53-year-old chef from Southport has been hosting a hit BBC 2 show Simply Provence.

The show looked at the reputation of British food and how it compares against that of our closest neighbours.

Being a lover of both British and French dishes, Wareing was on a mission to show viewers the joys of simple seasonal food across the Channel, as well as adding a British twist to some of their treasured traditional dishes.

Set against the backdrop of a classic French townhouse in the heart of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, each episode saw the Tales from a Kitchen Garden host go in search of authentic French food, culture and the people passionate about it.

He met producers, chefs and farmers who give him a hands-on experience and allow him to learn more about where the food comes from.

Publishing director Katya Shipster said: “It is an enormous privilege to be Marcus’ longtime publisher.

“His new cookbook is his most personal yet, weaving the remarkable tales of his life and extraordinary career into every recipe.

“Each dish not only showcases unique flavour combinations and innovative yet achievable techniques, but also reflects the pivotal moments that have inspired him, both professionally and personally, and will help home cooks create deceptively easy but impressive meals that will delight friends, family and even themselves!”