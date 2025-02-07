A Lancashire-based supermarket has been praised for making an outstanding contribution to drinks retailing.

Family-fun Booths supermarket was honoured with an Outstanding Contribution Award for their Wines, Beers and Spirits team at the Drinks Retailing Awards 2025. Judges said: “The small but mighty team puts together a first-class drinks shopping experience at the Northern supermarket chain.”

Securing the win against national competition, Booths was praised for their personal approach to customer recommendations and stylish store environments.

The team comprises of wine buyer Victoria Anderson, sparkling wine buyer Rachael Machin, beers and spirits buyer Pete Newton and category buying manager Simon Drury, buying assistant Gail Jordan, and supply chain analysts Leah Pilkington and Heidi McKenna.

Simon Drury said: “At Booths, sourcing exceptional food and drink underpins our buying ethos. We’re a small team with a real commitment to sharing an exciting, diverse and interesting range of wines, beers and spirits. Quality and provenance are at the core of our buying philosophy and I’m incredibly proud of our range of award-winning E.H Booth and Co wines, our wider wine ranges, our eclectic range of craft beers and our support for unique and small distilleries offering something different.

“This is a win not only for our Booth team, but much credit is owed to our wine growers, brewers and distillers both locally and from further afield, making some exceptional and innovative drinks.

“Booths would like to thank our customers; their adventurous and curious tastes allow Booths to stock a wide and diverse range of wines and spirits that are unique and out of the ordinary. Their willingness to try new makers and experience new tastes allows Booths to be adventurous in our selections.”