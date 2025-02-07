Two North West workwear companies have been snapped up in a double management buyout.

Nelson-based manufacturing business Dale Techniche and Warrington-based distributor J & K Ross, have nearly 50 staff in total and a combined turnover of £10m. They have been acquired from the Ross family for an undisclosed sum by a management team led by Neil Wilcock.

J & K Ross, which was founded by Jean and Ken Ross in 1976, supplies safety workwear, protective and hi-vis clothing, uniforms and PPE to companies in sectors including utilities, logistics, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals. The Ross family acquired Dale Techniche, which makes health and safety workwear, flame-retardant clothing, racewear and flight wear such as pilots’ uniforms, in 2003.

Following the deal, J & K Ross and Dale Techniche continue to trade as standalone businesses.

The buyout team alongside Neil Wilcock comprises J & K Ross accounts and logistics director Sharon Sykes, the company’s purchasing manager Phil Taylor, customer experience manager Lisa Robinson and communications and IT manager Phill Moir-Riches, and Donna Emmott, the operations director at Dale Techniche.

J&K Ross

“Business as usual”

Neil Wilcock, who joined J & K Ross as a sales representative more than 30 years ago and has been managing director since 2020, said: "Both companies are really important names in their respective industries. It’s very much business as usual, and we look forward to serving the needs of our existing customers and new ones, and working with our trusted suppliers, for many more years while maintaining our high standards of service thanks to our dedicated and knowledgeable team."

He added: "We have a great management team who understand the businesses well and we have exciting plans to expand, as there are strong growth opportunities for both companies."

Solicitor Charlotte Mills of law firm Bermans, who advised on the deal, said: “J & K Ross and Dale Techniche are terrific North West businesses with strong foundations and excellent reputations for their commitment to quality and customer service. The six-strong MBO team has around 140 years’ experience of working in the companies between them, and it was a genuine pleasure to guide them to completion."