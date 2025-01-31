Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new cycle track has been created in a Lancashire park - to help people learn to ride away from busy roads and steep hills.

The new track, which provides a safe environment for children and adults to learn how to ride a bike and make them aware of roads, markings and signs, is located behind in Victoria Park, Nelson, behind the Pavillion Cafe.

The new cycle track has been made possible thanks to funding from the Nelson Town Deal project and Nelson Town Council. It has been built to provide a safe and practical environment for people to learn to ride their bikes away from busy roads and traffic.

The new cycle track has been designed by Pendle Borough Council’s in-house engineering team to replicate a real-life road system that incorporates junctions, roundabouts and signage.

Councillor Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal board member, said: “Public consultations were held in 2022 to look at how we could improve Victoria Park for residents and visitors. We have already replaced the lakeside shelter and installed lighting and drainage in the tunnel. Later this year we will be creating a new playground, carrying out resurfacing improvements and refurbishing the Victorian bridge.

“This cycle track is the latest improvement we have made, and I am delighted with the result, as I’m sure the borough’s residents and visitors to the park will be. Many areas of Nelson are on steep gradients which are not great for getting started or practicing cycling. This new cycle track is ideal and I’m sure will be greatly used.”

Councillor Zafar Ali, the Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change, Nelson Town Deal board member and Chairman of the Finance Committee for Nelson Town Council, added: “This new cycle track looks great fun and is a great additional asset to Victoria Park. It will be a safe and educational place for people to learn to ride and a perfect place for them to be outdoors in the fresh air, as well as making them aware of real-life surroundings outside the park.”