A Lancashire woman who caused unnecessary suffering to her Shih Tzu dog - resulting in his death - has been banned from owning animals for ten years.

Jasper’s owner, Rachel Maxwell (DOB 20.08.1975), failed to address the pooch’s severe weight loss, which led to his prolonged suffering and eventual death.

The RSPCA attended Maxwell’s property on Ellenshaw Close in Darwen on April 24, 2024 following reports of a deceased dog inside.

Maxwell pleaded guilty on April 28, 2025 at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

In addition to the ten-year ban on keeping animals, she was given a 12-month community order and 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Zoe Fursman attended the property with RSPCA Chief Inspector Simon Small, after a housing officer reported finding a dead dog inside.

The officers discovered Jasper in such poor condition that he was “barely recognisable as a dog.”

In a statement to the court, Fursman said: “The front downstairs window was unlocked and the dog had been found deceased beneath the window.

“Approaching the window, there was a strong foul smell emitting from it.

“The body was coated in matted fur to the point that it was impossible to distinguish which part of [Jasper] was its head, limbs or tail.”

Maxwell was not present at the property but gave permission for the RSPCA to enter and remove Jasper’s body.

Fursman noted that Maxwell “did not seem at all shocked or saddened” by the news of Jasper’s death.

A post-mortem by a vet at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital concluded that Jasper had most likely died as a result of extreme weight loss.

While the weight loss may have been due to an illness affecting nutrient absorption rather than a lack of food, the vet concluded that intervention when the symptoms first appeared could have prevented his death.

Jasper weighed just 3.4kg, and his body condition score was one out of nine - a healthy score is five.

In a statement, the vet said: “In my professional opinion, the dog was suffering due to lack of veterinary help, inappropriate diet causing weakness and severe weight loss.

“A reasonable owner would seek veterinary care or feeding advice. The cause of weight loss should have been investigated weeks earlier to avoid the animal getting to that severe state.

“Apart from emaciation, the owner of [Jasper] did not provide appropriate coat care which resulted in severe matting. Matting that severe can cause pain, constant itch and inability to move properly.

“The duration of [Jasper’s] suffering would be a minimum of a month, but likely longer.”

The court heard from the housing officer that Maxwell and her son, who also lived at the address, had been temporarily placed in a hotel due to a fire and flood at the property.

However, Maxwell had not mentioned they owned a dog and were therefore not placed in pet-friendly accommodation. She later claimed Jasper was staying with her daughter.

In mitigation, the court was told that Maxwell was “well-intentioned but incompetent” in her care for Jasper and was dealing with mental health and social issues.

She was also the primary carer for her adult son, whom she claimed Jasper supported as a mental health assistance dog.

Maxwell said she had returned to the property to feed Jasper after he came back from her daughter’s home.

However, the judge dismissed her account, commenting on Jasper’s “terrible” suffering over an extended period.

Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Will Lamping, who led the investigation, said: “Jasper had clearly been suffering for a long time. It’s unknown how long he went without appropriate food, or how long he was left alone in the house for - but what is clear is that he would have been scared, confused and in a lot of pain.

“There were missed opportunities to take him to a vet before he got into such a horrific state, and the fact that his death was so needless is truly heart-breaking.

“Owning a pet is a responsibility that owners need to take seriously. If circumstances change and people find themselves in difficulty, financial or otherwise, we would urge them to seek support from animal welfare charities who are there to help prevent animals suffering unnecessarily.”

Anyone struggling with the cost of pet ownership can find help through animal welfare organisations.

The RSPCA has launched a dedicated Cost of Living Hub to signpost owners to support, including pet food banks.

For more advice and information on pet welfare, please visit the RSPCA website.