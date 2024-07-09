Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire woman who became an organ donor and helped save the lives of three people has been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Jo Binks, 33, received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant which was given to her loved ones at a private award ceremony in Chester in May, 2024. Jo, who was originally from Darwen, had relocated to Anglesey and was lively and active just before her death.

Jo Binks helped save the lives of three people by donating her organs. | UGC

The former Runshaw College pupil who loved the colour pink became unwell over Christmas 2022.

Sadly her condition deteriorated in January 2023 and triggered a heart attack and she couldn’t be saved. She had joined the NHS Organ Donor Register six times and has since saved three lives by donating her kidneys and liver. Her husband Sam, 31, said: “Jo was always doing something, she was a bubbly, pink, whirlwind.

“She was very outdoorsy and was big into kayaking and water sports, mountain biking, hiking, all sorts.

“With her outdoor gear, it had to be as much pink as she could got hold of, as pink as possible.” The pair had been on holiday to Iceland over Christmas 2022 when Jo got sick while there.

Sam added: “When we got back it developed into flu then Jo deteriorated, getting Strep A, which caused a heart attack and her body just couldn’t carry on. “I was approached by a nurse about organ donation and we talked it over. It wasn’t a difficult decision, I always knew it was what Jo wanted.

“She gave blood and just thought why wouldn’t you help, why waste organs. She had worked in medical research for a long time, and really cared about helping people.

“The Order of St John award ceremony was nice, I felt a bit weird collecting the award on Jo’s behalf but I think she’d be very happy about it.

“The fact she has helped three people is amazing. I think it’s a wonderful thing that she has done. It’s something she’d be very proud of.

“It does bring comfort, knowing she was able to help save three other people.”

Only around one per cent of people in the UK die in the circumstances to become an organ donor each year which is why as many people as possible need to join the register and make their decision clear to save more lives.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Organ donors and their families are truly inspirational.

“Every single donor transforms the lives of people they don’t know and the pride their families rightly feel is incredibly powerful.

“Patients who have received a transplant tell us that organ donors and their families are their heroes. The Order of St John awards are a chance for us to recognise organ donors and honour their amazing life-saving contribution to society.