A popular bar and grill in the heart of Leyland has announced it has closed its doors for good.

Fat Sam's Bar & Grill, 165 - 167 Towngate, has closed with immediate effect. The owners announced the sad news on their Facebook page on Sunday - owing the decision to ‘encountering many hurdles’.

They said: “It is with a heavy heart that we’re announcing the closure of Fat Sam’s Bar & Grill with immediate effect.

“Over the past 6 years we’ve encountered hurdles that unfortunately we’ve succumbed to.

“We would like to thank our staff and our customers that have supported us since our incorporation.”

They added that any customers that had a function booked would be contacted in due course.

They signed off the post by saying: “We wish everyone the best for the future.

“Goodbye for now.

In March the Post reported the business was up for sale for £169,995 with Blacks Business Brokers.

In the listing, the agent says that the business has an annual turnover of £915,887, with an annual gross profit of £570,478. No reason was given for the sale.

