Lancashire town set to undergo scary makeover and Harry Potter themed entertainment
Colne Town Council’s annual Halloween Event is returning to Colne Town Centre on Saturday, October 26 and promises to be bigger and better than ever before!
This year’s event will transform the Town to join the wizarding world with a fantastic variety of Harry Potter themed entertainment and activities!
There will also be free face painting, craft activities, potion making, spell casting, and axe throwing.
Those in attendance can also hold an owl for free alongside other free attractions including rides, a caving experience, an inflatable pole joust and a giant games area.
There will also be a range of entertainment live on stage including a Harry Potter Show, live music from Jess McGlinchey and a Harry Potter magic show with Scoop!
Colne Town Council's Events Officer Nathan Cutler said: "Our Halloween event used to be one of our smallest events that we held but each year the event keeps getting bigger and bigger and we cannot wait for people to see what we have in store for them this year.
“We have a lot of free activities as we want to gather the whole community together to enjoy a family day out without having to worry about the normal costs associated with a day out.”
He added that to allow the event to take place a road closure will be put in place on Market Street (from the Junction of Windy Bank) down to the traffic lights on Market Street.
The closure will be in place from 5am until approximately 9pm to allow for the event infrastructure to be installed and removed safely.
