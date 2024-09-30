3 . The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse: October 5 – November 3

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA | Whoosh! to The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse this October for the ultimate Halloween adventure. Celebrate the spooky season at the Clubhouse Halloween dance party where you can dance along to some family-favourite songs with Witch from Room on the Broom. | Merlin Entertainments