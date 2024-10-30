A Lancashire teenager accused of the murdering three girls in Southport has appeared in court charged with a terror offence and making the poison ricin.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink from HMP Belmarsh on Wednesday morning for a hearing lasting less than 10 minutes, and sat holding his sweater over the bottom half of his face.

The 18-year-old, who was born in Cardiff, faces the additional charges of production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, appeared in court charged with a terror offence and making the poison ricin | Julia Quenzler / SWNS

He did not respond when asked to confirm his name, and a security officer with him at the prison told the court he had chosen not to speak.

Stan Reiz KC, defending, said: “Mr Rudakubana has remained silent at previous hearings as well.

“For reasons of his own he has chosen not to answer the question.”

The barrister confirmed his client’s identity and proceedings continued.

Addressing the defendant later in the hearing, the chief magistrate, district judge Paul Goldspring, asked whether the teenager would nod to signal his understanding but he did not react.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC applied for the new charges to be sent to Liverpool Crown Court to “link up” with the other charges Rudakubana faces relating to the July Southport incident.

She confirmed to the judge that the matters were “related”.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Judge Goldspring remanded Rudakubana in custody on the new charges and sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 13.

He said: “The prosecution will ask the judge to link up matters together.”

Rudakubana is already charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport, Lancashire, on July 29, as well as the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, and possession of a knife.