Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum of a seven-month-old baby has told of her frightening journey with an Uber driver to warn others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting in a public Facebook group with over 10,000 members, the young mum claims to have been forced out of the taxi ride in the Colne area for querying the driver’s decision to go down a closed road.

The scary incident took place earlier this week in the Colne area. | MOZCO Mat SzymaÅski - stock.adobe.com

The scary experience happened earlier this week when the woman had booked an Uber on Tuesday morning around 10am with her baby girl in a Doona car seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The driver didn’t say anything when I got in the taxi which was fairly rude but I didn’t think much of it.. we’re about 10/15 minutes into the 35 minute journey and he’s gone the opposite way to the way any other uber would usually take me.

“Didn’t really think much of it until we’re were driving down a road that said road closed., so I’ve asked him what he’s doing why are we going down the road that closed. Can we go the other way please and next minute he’s screaming at me to get out of the uber.

“I’ve asked him to pull over so I can safely get me and my baby out of the uber and get another one and he’s repeatedly screaming at me to get out so I’ve tried to get my baby’s car seat to get her out and he’s pushed me towards the door and tried to hold the car seat so I couldn’t get my baby out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More UberEats driver crashes car into customers house after leaving handbrake off during takeaway delivery

The young mum says she is sharing her frightening Uber experience to warn others. | Pexels

She added that in a moment of sheer panic trying ‘really hard’ to get the seat belt off her daughter’s car seat and get her out of the car, she ‘grabbed or hit him’ to move him away.

She said: “I’ve managed to get her out of the car in a split second but if I didn’t act so quick I don’t wanna think about what could have happened!!

“I’m just warning anyone out there who gets Ubers to please be careful. I’ve spoken to uber they don’t care but i have informed the police and just waiting to be spoken to!!”

Lancashire Police and Uber have both been approached for comment.