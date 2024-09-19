Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager from Lancashire was the only student in the UK this year to achieve full marks in her EPQ.

Cardinal Newman graduate, Emma McCaffery, 18, achieved the highest possible grade gaining full marks in her Cyber EPQ and was the only person in the whole country to achieve this feat.

Emma added the Cyber EPQ to her studies during her second year at the Preston based college, studying for it alongside her A-Level subjects Biology, Chemistry and Computer Science and she went on to achieve an A* on results day.

The former Leyland St Mary’s pupil says she wanted to study the Cyber EPQ, worth half an A-Level, because she has an interest technology, particularly Cyber security, and felt that the opportunity to expand her knowledge in this area, whilst gaining an additional qualification. was one she couldn’t pass up.

Her Cyber EPQ was then instrumental in securing her place to study at Lancaster, one of the UK’s best universities, to study Computer Sceience this year.

18-year-old Emma McCaffery was the only person in the country to get full marks on her Cyber Security EPQ.

Emma said: “My advice to people considering studying a Cyber EPQ would be to make a plan and stick to it, to prevent feeling overwhelmed with the modules and research. For the essay, pick a topic that you find interesting that can be linked to Cyber Security.

“I will miss the welcoming environment at college, as well as the extremely helpful tutors and other students who helped me along the way.”

At Cardinal Newman, the Cyber EPQ is offered to students in their second year of studies.

Initially it was only offered to Computer Science students but this year the college also opened it up to Maths students.

To be considered for the Cyber EPQ, students must complete an application form at the end of the first year to demonstrate their interest in the subject and are then chosen by a panel of teachers.

Head of Computer Science Chris Carberry said: “Following on from the success of the course, we expect to be able to continue to expand our offering each year to more and more students as it is very popular and hugely successful. Last year, 95% of our students achieved a high grade (A*-B) and as a College we were placed amongst the top 5 centres in the UK based on our results.”

Currently there are no grade requirements in order to be considered for the Cyber EPQ, but the college says it is looking for the most committed students, which is why the course runs in the second year.

In a statement, Cardinal Newman added: “We could not be prouder of Emma and we wish her all the very best in her future, which we know will be very bright!”