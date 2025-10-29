Lancashire council responds to rumours that a hotel will be used for asylum seekers

A local Lancashire council has responded to rumours that a town centre hotel will be used for asylum seekers.

Blackburn with Darwen Council has moved swiftly to scotch rumours that the Islington Hotel is to be used to house asylum seekers.

It acted after rumours began to circulate on social media that the hostel in Great Bolton Street in Blackburn was to be repurposed for asylum seekers or refugees.

The rumours suggested that Serco – which is responsible for housing more than 700 asylum seekers in the borough under a long-standing arrangement between the council and the Home Office – was to be used for asylum or refugee accommodation.

Blackburn with Darwen Council has put on Facebook a ‘Statement on the Islington Hotel, Blackburn’.

It says: “The council is aware of rumours circulating regarding the Islington Hotel in Blackburn.

“We would like to clarify that Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Housing Needs Service has no involvement in any proposals to change the accommodation provision at the Islington Hotel.

“Furthermore, the council has not been informed by Serco of any plans to repurpose the Islington Hotel for asylum or refugee accommodation.

“As with all hostel provisions across the borough, residents are supported to move on to more suitable accommodation when appropriate.

“This support also applies to residents of the Islington Hotel.

“We kindly ask residents not to share unverified information, as this can cause unnecessary concern within the community.

“Please help by sharing only accurate facts.”

A Serco spokesperson said: “We have no plans to use the Islington Hotel in Blackburn for asylum accommodation. Any suggestion that we are planning this is wrong.”