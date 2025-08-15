A Lancashire business has been found guilty of a number of food safety and hygiene offences including a toilet leaking faeces.

Munazza Raza, director, and the company SNS Nelson Limited pleaded guilty to all charges at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 6.

They failed to ensure that the Best One Convenience in Hallam Road, Nelson, was kept clean and in good repair and failed to ensure the tongs used to provide ready to eat food were protected against contamination. The business also failed to have a food safety management system in place and food handlers were not trained or supervised.

Munazza Raza was fined £230, ordered to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £92 – a total of £472.

SNS Nelson Limited was fined £2,666, ordered to pay costs of £2075.19 and a victim surcharge if £1,066 – a total of £5,807.19.

The shop in Hallam Road, Nelson | PBC/Google

Councillor Mohammed Hanif, Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure for Pendle Borough Council, said: “Our Environmental Health team works hard to ensure the health and safety of local people. Staff are on hand to give businesses the advice they need to ensure that they are always providing a good service.”

Councillor David Whipp, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, added: “This case highlights the importance of maintaining high standards in food hygiene. Public health and safety must always come first and we’ll continue to take action against businesses that fail to meet their legal responsibilities.”