Lancashire retirement village appoints new manager

Hayley Rowson de Vares is the new manager at The Lodge, which is located within Buckshaw Retirement Village in Chorley. The Lodge is designed to support people living with dementia and the challenges they face. The home is renowned for its best practice in dementia care, offering an extremely high level of specialist care throughout every stage of the dementia journey.

Hayley Rowson de Vares, a vastly experienced and qualified health and social care manager, joins Buckshaw Retirement Village following a three-decade career where she has managed residential and nursing homes, mental health services and supported housing schemes. She previously was a regional social care manager for a range of complex care services across Liverpool and The Wirral.

Her experience and skill set in dementia care has seen Hayley provide training in dementia and end of life care. This has included an invitation to deliver a workshop on advance care planning by The Gold Standards Framework at The Kings Fund in London.

Terry Peel, CEO at HICA Group which manages Buckshaw Retirement Village, said: “It’s great to have someone of Hayley’s calibre on board. She is a highly experienced and skilled care professional who will enhance the delivery of care at The Lodge. “The Lodge provides exemplary dementia care and requires a manager that can lead from the front, supporting the team effectively to ensure residents’ unique care needs are met.

“Hayley’s insight and unique vision for dementia care will enhance our existing care provision at Buckshaw Retirement Village and develop the services we provide for the residents we support. Welcome to the team, Hayley.”

The Lodge consists of four unique communities that embrace best practice in dementia care. Each community offers something a little different. From early-stage dementia care through to 24-hour nursing care for people with dementia and further health and social needs, The Lodge provides comprehensive and all-encompassing support.

Hayley Rowson de Vares said: “I am very excited to start my new role as manager at The Lodge and continue to develop the home as a beacon for high quality dementia and end of life care.

“We have a wonderful team of talented, dedicated and compassionate carers and wider staff who possess a variety of skills, qualifications and experience that ensure the quality of care residents at The Lodge receive is first rate.

“My goal is to continue to enhance the level of care we provide to meet residents’ specific needs in a truly holistic and person-centred way.