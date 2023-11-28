Five Lancashire restaurants have been chosen to trial Subway®'s new Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt®
Five Lancashire restaurants have been chosen to trial some of Subway®'s new menu items.
Subway® is trialling two brand-new menu items - the Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt® and Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt® – in select UK stores from November 29. Launched as a part of Subway’s new Series menu, SubMelts® are hot, pressed and toasted panini-style Subs, filled with melted cheese and mouth-watering flavours.
Available as either a 6-inch or a Footlong, the two brand-new, indulgent, and extra cheesy SubMelts® flavours being trialled are:
Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt®, featuring creamy melted blue cheese, fresh red peppers, caramelised red onions and sweet onion sauce.
Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt®, which comes packed with melted Swiss Raclette cheese, red peppers, caramelised red onions and a brand-new creamy Porcini Truffle Mayo.
The Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt® and Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt will be available in-store and via delivery from tomorrow – with the favourite set for a wider roll out in 2024.
The flavour available in lancashire is Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt®. Participating stores include:
- 223 Duckworth Street, Darwen, BB3 1AU
- M61 Rivington Northbound Services, Rivington, BL6 5UZ
- 10 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AU
- Unit 4 Fulwood Central, Olivers Place, Preston, PR2 9BQ
- Unit 8 Beacon Retail Park, Catterall, Preston, PR3 0EN
The Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt® will be trialled at:
- 18 The Bridge, Chippenham, SN15 1EX
- M4, J16, Lydiards Fields, Swindon, SN5 8UB
- Unit 3b Broad Quay, Bristol, BS1 4DA
- 30 West Walk, Yate Shopping Centre, Yate, BS37 4AX
- Cardiff and Vale College Campus, Dumballs Road, Cardiff, CF10 5NB
SubMelts® can also be enjoyed as a meal deal – which includes either a 6-inch or Footlong SubMelt®, drink and crisps or cookie.