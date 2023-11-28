Five Lancashire restaurants have been chosen to trial some of Subway®'s new menu items.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five Lancashire restaurants have been chosen to trial some of Subway®'s new menu items.

Subway® is trialling two brand-new menu items - the Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt® and Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt® – in select UK stores from November 29. Launched as a part of Subway’s new Series menu, SubMelts® are hot, pressed and toasted panini-style Subs, filled with melted cheese and mouth-watering flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available as either a 6-inch or a Footlong, the two brand-new, indulgent, and extra cheesy SubMelts® flavours being trialled are:

Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt®, featuring creamy melted blue cheese, fresh red peppers, caramelised red onions and sweet onion sauce.

Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt®, which comes packed with melted Swiss Raclette cheese, red peppers, caramelised red onions and a brand-new creamy Porcini Truffle Mayo.

The Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt® and Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt will be available in-store and via delivery from tomorrow – with the favourite set for a wider roll out in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flavour available in lancashire is Steak, Raclette & Truffle SubMelt®. Participating stores include:

223 Duckworth Street, Darwen, BB3 1AU M61 Rivington Northbound Services, Rivington, BL6 5UZ 10 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AU Unit 4 Fulwood Central, Olivers Place, Preston, PR2 9BQ Unit 8 Beacon Retail Park, Catterall, Preston, PR3 0EN

The Steak & Blue Cheese SubMelt® will be trialled at:

18 The Bridge, Chippenham, SN15 1EX M4, J16, Lydiards Fields, Swindon, SN5 8UB Unit 3b Broad Quay, Bristol, BS1 4DA 30 West Walk, Yate Shopping Centre, Yate, BS37 4AX Cardiff and Vale College Campus, Dumballs Road, Cardiff, CF10 5NB