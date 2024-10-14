Lancashire pub offering lunch with Santa this year after opening new outdoor tipi

A Lancashire pub has installed a new tipi which will host a variety of events, from Halloween parties to lunch with Santa.

A new tipi is being installed in the garden of the Forest pub on Cuckstool Lane in Fence to provide a venue which can host events whatever the weather. 

The fun will kick off with an official Opening Party Weekend from Thursday, October 24 to Sunday, October 27.

A new tipi is being installed in the garden of the Forest pub on Cuckstool Lane in Fence
Guests can look forward to a special sharing board menu, drinks, live music and dancing. 

Tickets cost £25 per person and include food as well as a pint or glass of Prosecco on arrival. 

Sean Price, The Forest's General Manager, said: “We know that our guests enjoy our large garden space all year round, and by adding the tipi we’ve made that possible in a heated, beautiful and comfortable setting,” said The Forest's General Manager, Sean Price   

“We hate saying goodbye to our garden when the weather changes, but the tipi means we don’t have to, and when it’s not hosting an event it will be open as a bar so our garden can be as popular with friends and families during the winter as it is in the summer.” 

Other events planned include Halloween parties on October 31 and November 1 and Festive Winter Wonderlands every Friday and Saturday from November 29 to December 21.

The tipi will be available to hire for parties, work events or simply a big family get together
The venue will also host three Lunch with Santa events for the kids, as well as wreath making classes on Saturdays and Tuesdays throughout December.

The tipi will also be available to hire for parties, work events or simply a big family get together. 

To learn more about the tipi or to book a ticket for any of the events, call 01282 692228 or visit www.forestfence.co.uk

