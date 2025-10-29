Updated plans for a major new employment development in Samlesbury - with retail space and a hotel - have been tabled.

In January 2023 it was announced that Logik Strategic Land Ltd wanted to develop three sites within close proximity, totalling around 28 acres. Plot Three would be near Inbev in Cuerdale Lane, Plot Two would be off Preston New Road, close to Blackburn Wastewater Treatment Works, and Plot One would also be off Preston New Road, close to the BAE aerodrome.

The original plan was that the total area could accommodate a 170,000 square metres (sqm) of industrial and distribution space, 7,500 sqm of offices, retail space totalling 5,000 sqm and 8,916 sqm for a hotel. At the time, Logik Strategic Lane claimed that around 2,267 jobs would be created, and the proposals would give a £122m boost to the economy.

What’s changed?

Now, more than two-and-a-half years later, Logik Strategic Land Ltd are back with an updated vision “in response to discussions with SRBC (South Ribble Borough Council) officers and feedback received during the public consultation”.

The key changes are:

• Removal of all Class E(g) office use;

• Reduction in Class E(b) retail use floor space from 5,000 sqm to 1,000 sqm;

• Increase in Class B2 / B8 employment floorspace from 170,000 sqm 177,500 sqm;

• Amended surface water drainage strategy to include open Sustainable Urban Drainage (SuDS) features;

• Minor change to the layout of the Developable Area in the south western part of Plots 1 to accommodate the revised surface water drainage strategy;

• Minor changes to landscaping commitments, including provision of wildlife ponds and enhanced boundary treatments in sensitive locations;

• Commitment to site the B2/B8 building on Plot 2 away from the southern edge of the Developable Area;

• Inclusion of acoustic screening in the southern part of Plot 2

• The hotel size would also increase to 10,000 sqm.

Since January 2023 there have also been changes to The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which now recognises the concept of “grey belt” land (defined as previously developed land, or land within the Green Belt that does not strongly contribute to its core purposes). The applicant says it is now their “strong assertion that the sites in question represent Grey Belt land and, thus, the proposals should not be regarded as inappropriate development despite its location in the Green Belt.”

Location of the 3 development plots | Day Architectural/SRBC

The agent, David Lucas of AshtonHale Ltd, says: “As previously set out, the overall vision of the development is to create a flagship development, which would deliver significant benefits for the South Ribble Borough and surrounding wider area of the North West.”

He states that the development would deliver a commercial development that “will meet clear and quantifiable current demand, as well as appropriately complement the adjacent Enterprise Zone and National Cyber Force Campus”, contribute to the evidenced market need, respect the character and qualities of the existing environment, and support the local area with a “package of social, economic and environmental enhancements.”

Neighbouring authority

As a neighbouring authority, Ribble Valley Borough Council have been consulted on the updated plans. Their planning officers say it is for SRBC to make final decisions, but they have made comments that:

- The Green Belt in this location is considered to make a significant contribution to safeguarding the countryside from encroachment.

- “Whilst competition in itself is positive, it remains a consideration that this site, in combination with Salmesbury Enterprise Zone, the Barrow and Standen strategic sites as well as the growth strategy of Central Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, risks oversupply and market saturation at the sub-regional scale.”

- There are several highways concerns, and as such have requested that the application is not determined until adequate transport assessments have been undertaken and agreed which demonstrate that there would be no adverse impacts on the operation of Junction 31 of the M6 and the A59.

