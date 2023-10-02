Lancashire Police seek eyewitness after man in his 30s found unconscious in Preston car park
The man was found after ambulance crews were called to Penny Street car park at around 10.20pm on Saturday (September 30).
Police on Monday (October 2) released an appeal for information in an attempt to establish what happened.
Officers said their enquiries focused on North Road from the junction of Melling Street up to Ringway as well as the car park.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “North Road going towards Ringway is a busy area and if any drivers have dashcam footage between 8.50pm and 10.18pm, we ask them to contact police.
“If anyone was in the area as a pedestrian and saw anything, again we ask them to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing 131[email protected], quoting log number 1537 of September 30.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.