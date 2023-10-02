Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man was found after ambulance crews were called to Penny Street car park at around 10.20pm on Saturday (September 30).

Police on Monday (October 2) released an appeal for information in an attempt to establish what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said their enquiries focused on North Road from the junction of Melling Street up to Ringway as well as the car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was found unconscious in a car park in Penny Street, Preston (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “North Road going towards Ringway is a busy area and if any drivers have dashcam footage between 8.50pm and 10.18pm, we ask them to contact police.

“If anyone was in the area as a pedestrian and saw anything, again we ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing 131[email protected], quoting log number 1537 of September 30.