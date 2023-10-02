News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police seek eyewitness after man in his 30s found unconscious in Preston car park

A man in his 30s was found unconscious in a car park in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:31 BST
The man was found after ambulance crews were called to Penny Street car park at around 10.20pm on Saturday (September 30).

Police on Monday (October 2) released an appeal for information in an attempt to establish what happened.

Officers said their enquiries focused on North Road from the junction of Melling Street up to Ringway as well as the car park.

A man was found unconscious in a car park in Penny Street, Preston (Credit: Google)A man was found unconscious in a car park in Penny Street, Preston (Credit: Google)
A man was found unconscious in a car park in Penny Street, Preston (Credit: Google)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “North Road going towards Ringway is a busy area and if any drivers have dashcam footage between 8.50pm and 10.18pm, we ask them to contact police.

“If anyone was in the area as a pedestrian and saw anything, again we ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing 131[email protected], quoting log number 1537 of September 30.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.