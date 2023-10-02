Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street over the weekend.

Three men were arrested in connection with the burglary after a van was stopped in Blackburn in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were later charged with burglary and going equipped for burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street, Darwen (Credit: Google)

The three men that were apprehended were:

- Dylan Brown, 28, of Blackburn Road, Accrington

- Jack Pilkington, 33, of Emma Street, Accrington

- James Honey, 31, of Ascot Way, Accrington

Brown was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday (October 2).

Pilkington and Honey were bailed to appear at the same court.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information and to anyone who has CCTV footage from the area in relation to our investigation.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 0309 of October 1, 2023.”