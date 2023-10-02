Three men charged after hundreds of pounds worth of charitable donations stolen during burglary at Darwen mosque
and live on Freeview channel 276
The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street over the weekend.
Three men were arrested in connection with the burglary after a van was stopped in Blackburn in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 1).
They were later charged with burglary and going equipped for burglary.
The three men that were apprehended were:
- Dylan Brown, 28, of Blackburn Road, Accrington
- Jack Pilkington, 33, of Emma Street, Accrington
- James Honey, 31, of Ascot Way, Accrington
Brown was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday (October 2).
Pilkington and Honey were bailed to appear at the same court.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information and to anyone who has CCTV footage from the area in relation to our investigation.
“Please contact 101, quoting log 0309 of October 1, 2023.”