News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Three men charged after hundreds of pounds worth of charitable donations stolen during burglary at Darwen mosque

Three men were charged after charity money was stolen from a mosque in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street over the weekend.

Three men were arrested in connection with the burglary after a van was stopped in Blackburn in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were later charged with burglary and going equipped for burglary.

The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street, Darwen (Credit: Google)The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street, Darwen (Credit: Google)
The money was stolen from the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre in Victoria Street, Darwen (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Man handed over to police at train station after warrant issued for city case

The three men that were apprehended were:

- Dylan Brown, 28, of Blackburn Road, Accrington

- Jack Pilkington, 33, of Emma Street, Accrington

- James Honey, 31, of Ascot Way, Accrington

Brown was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday (October 2).

Pilkington and Honey were bailed to appear at the same court.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information and to anyone who has CCTV footage from the area in relation to our investigation.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 0309 of October 1, 2023.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.