Lancashire Police have thanked members of the public for sending them gifts and messages of support as they continue standing strong and fighting against the many riots and being attacked.

Buildings that once stood strong now lie in a crumpled pile, alongside burnt out vehicles across the UK after days of violent anti-immigration protests. Riots have erupted in the last week after Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in a knife attack in Southport in northwest England, with 420 people arrested so far.

Police and their dogs have been attacked and injured in their line of duty whilst trying to regain peace.

But while, some choose violence against police forces, an outpouring of love for them by many members of the public outweighed the hate with cards and gifts. Posting on their social media feed, a spokesperson for Blackpool Police showed two cards from members of the public.

One heartfelt message read: “Thank you for your continued work in keeping the public safe.

“Despite the actions of many, please know by some you are still appreciated.

“Thank you, keep up the good work and stay safe.”

Another card added their gratitude and said that ‘no-one deserves to go to work and be abused’ and that it was ‘terrifying to watch’.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Over the past week you may have seen some distressing scenes in our local community and on social media. “These are difficult times to police and small tokens of appreciation like this go a long way. Your positive gestures and messages do not go unnoticed. “Blackpool Police would like to thank you for your ongoing support. “We continue to offer our thoughts to the Southport community and our colleagues in other force areas.”

Lancs Police Specialist Ops were also gifted tokens of appreciation in the shape of dog toys, sweets and drinks and thank you bracelets.

Some of the many gifts police have received. | Lancs Police Specialist Ops

A spokesperson for the team said: “As you are probably aware our handlers and dogs have been supporting Merseyside this week along with colleagues.

“We have been blown away with the kindness shown by residents.”

They added: “We have been gifted food, sweets, drinks and even our dogs have received thank you gifts. PD Woody isn’t letting them out of his sight

“A heartfelt thank you to you all.”

Discussing the rioting over the past week, Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Constabulary said: “Whilst a number of people have been arrested our enquiries into the criminality on Saturday continues.

“We have a dedicated team reviewing CCTV and I expect there to be further arrests.

“To anyone else who was committing these offences, let this be a message to you: we will identify you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to hold an emergency meeting today with police chiefs but has warned that violent thuggery will not be tolerated.