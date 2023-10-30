News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Lancashire Police ‘really concerned for welfare’ of missing woman last seen near Darwen railway station

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing woman who was last seen near Darwen railway station.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station on Friday (October 27).

She was wearing a black Gucci cap, a cropped puffer jacket and black shorts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lidia is described as slim, with dark red hair that is usually worn in a curly side ponytail.

Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station (Credit: Lancashire Police)Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

She has friends and family in Oldham, so police believe she may have travelled there.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We're trying to find Lidia as she's not returned home and we're now really concerned for her welfare.

“If you see her, please contact us on 999 quoting log 1228 of October 27.”