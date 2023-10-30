Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station on Friday (October 27).

She was wearing a black Gucci cap, a cropped puffer jacket and black shorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidia is described as slim, with dark red hair that is usually worn in a curly side ponytail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has friends and family in Oldham, so police believe she may have travelled there.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We're trying to find Lidia as she's not returned home and we're now really concerned for her welfare.