Lancashire Police provide update on the death of man in his 70s who was found in the River Ribble
The death of an elderly man, who was found in the River Ribble, has been ruled “non-suspicious”, Lancashire Police have confirmed
Last month, on Thursday, February 9, the body of a man in his seventies was found in the river in Ribchester.
Nothing had been revealed about the sad incident since, so the Post decided to make some enquiries.
What happened at the time?
On February 9, Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident near the bridge on Ribchester Road at the Ribchester Arms.
Spectators reported seeing a fire engine, police divers in the river, a police helecopter hovering above, and an erected tent in the area, which was taped off by police.
At the time, Lancashire Police said: “We were called at around 10.05am today (Thursday, February 9th) to reports a man, aged in his 70s, had gone missing.
“Officers have searched an area by the river off Ribchester Road, Clayton-le-Dale, while the police helicopter has also been out.
“Sadly the body of a man has now been located. Although no formal identification has taken place, it is believed to be that of the missing man.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”
What do we know now?
This week, the Post approached Lancashire Police to see if anymore could be shared about the man’s death and any subsequent investigation.
Although the police would not name the deceased, they confirmed that it was treated as a “non-suspicious death” and so will be dealt with by HM Coroner.