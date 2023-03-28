Last month, on Thursday, February 9, the body of a man in his seventies was found in the river in Ribchester.

Nothing had been revealed about the sad incident since, so the Post decided to make some enquiries.

What happened at the time?

The death of an elderly man found in the River Ribble was ruled “non-suspicious” by Lancashire Police

On February 9, Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident near the bridge on Ribchester Road at the Ribchester Arms.

Spectators reported seeing a fire engine, police divers in the river, a police helecopter hovering above, and an erected tent in the area, which was taped off by police.

At the time, Lancashire Police said: “We were called at around 10.05am today (Thursday, February 9th) to reports a man, aged in his 70s, had gone missing.

“Officers have searched an area by the river off Ribchester Road, Clayton-le-Dale, while the police helicopter has also been out.

The scenes as the body of a man in his 70s was sadly found in Ribchester on Thursday, February 9.

“Sadly the body of a man has now been located. Although no formal identification has taken place, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

What do we know now?

This week, the Post approached Lancashire Police to see if anymore could be shared about the man’s death and any subsequent investigation.

