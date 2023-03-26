Lancashire Police launch appeal as a man in his eighties has died following a crash near Chorley
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man in his eighties has died following a crash near Chorley.
The fatal collision happened at approximately 9.40am today (March 26) on Chorley Road in Withnell.
A Mitsubishi L200 vehicle left the carriageway on a left hand bend and collided with trees and bushes at the side of the road.
The driver, a man in his 80s, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service.
He was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was very sadly pronounced deceased. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone with dashcam footage from the area or who saw the collision, contact police on 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0383 of March 26, 2023.