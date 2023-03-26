The fatal collision happened at approximately 9.40am today (March 26) on Chorley Road in Withnell.

A Mitsubishi L200 vehicle left the carriageway on a left hand bend and collided with trees and bushes at the side of the road.

The driver, a man in his 80s, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service.

He was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was very sadly pronounced deceased. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

