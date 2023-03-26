News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police launch appeal as a man in his eighties has died following a crash near Chorley

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man in his eighties has died following a crash near Chorley.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Mar 2023, 20:17 BST- 1 min read

The fatal collision happened at approximately 9.40am today (March 26) on Chorley Road in Withnell.

A Mitsubishi L200 vehicle left the carriageway on a left hand bend and collided with trees and bushes at the side of the road.

The driver, a man in his 80s, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service.

A man in his eighties has died following a crash on Chorley Road in Withnell.
He was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was very sadly pronounced deceased. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area or who saw the collision, contact police on 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0383 of March 26, 2023.

Due to the collision, Chorley Road was closed from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane for around three hours on Sunday morning.

