Chorley Road reopens from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane following crash
A major road in Withnell Fold, near Chorley has reopened after being closed due to a crash.
At 10:23am on Sunday (March 26), Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware Chorley Road is closed from the M65 J3 roundabout to the junction with Bury Lane.
“Please avoid the area where possible.
“Thank you for your patience.”
On Twitter, Lancashire Road Police added that the road was clsoed to all road users, including motorcyclists and cyclists.
At 11:38am, the Police Force Incident Manager told the Post that the road was closed due to a single vehicle crash involving a white Mitsubishi pick up vehicle.
One casualty was attended to by the North West Ambulance Service, and no other persons are involved.
Police added that no arrests have been made and accident investigation enquiries remained ongoing.
At 1:36pm, Lancashire Police announced the road had reopened.