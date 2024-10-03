Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have issued a CCTV appeal following a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise the men in the CCTV footage? | submit

Lancashire Police have shared CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to about a knifepoint robbery which happened at the Best One shop in Burnley Road, Padiham, just before 7.45am on Tuesday.

The suspects, who were wearing face coverings, went into the store, grabbed the victim and demanded that he opened the till.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim refused, one of the suspects produced a kitchen knife and threatened him with it.

Having attempted to prize open the till with the knife, the suspects emptied £600 of cigarettes from a cigarette cabinet into a black rucksack and left the store.

DS Sean Goddard, from Burnley CID, said: “This offence was committed against a hardworking, popular shopkeeper and we know the local community will be angered by it.

“Although nobody has been arrested at this time, we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case who are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of those enquiries we are releasing the attached footage. Although the individuals have their faces covered, we know somebody will recognise them by what they are wearing or by their distinctive movements.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]or call 101. Quote log 188 of 1stOctober 2024.