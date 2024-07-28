Lancashire police issue appeal after man suffers serious injuries in attack in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man was assaulted in Blackpool and suffered serious injuries.
It happened outside the Shores Hotel, Tyldesley Road, at around 1am today (28th July).
A man in his 50s suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “You will see an increased police presence in the area today as we investigate the assault and provide reassurance.
“If you witnessed the assault or were in Tyldesley Road around 1am, or you have dashcam footage from the area, please get in touch.
“Also, if you were in Happy Scot’s bar prior to 1am, we would like you to contact us.
“Please contact 101, quoting log 0103 of 28th July 2024.”