Lancashire Police issue update on investigation into Preston city centre blaze

Lancashire Police have stated that their investigation into a fire which caused significant damage to a building on Church Street, Preston, is continuing.

Emergency services were called at 6.32pm on Tuesday November 12, to a report of a fire at the property near to the city centre.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are also working with partners from Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council.

In a new update on the fire, police said that members of the public can expect to see activity at the scene over the coming days as investigation work is carried out to ensure the property is unoccupied.

Firefighters tackling the huge fire at the former Dog Inn on Church Street, Preston on Tuesday night. | nw

Supt Gary Crowe of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a major fire and there was a large multi-agency response to tackle it and deal with the aftermath.

“We are working closely with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the cause of the fire, and that investigation is ongoing.

“Work is being done to make the site safe together with our partner agencies and also to reassure emergency services no people are present within the site.”

If you have any information, please contact the police on 101, quoting log 1197 of 12th November 2024.

The latest police update on the city centre blaze comes after fire crews were sent back to the scene on Thursday after flames reignited.

Three fire engines and the aerial ladder platform rushed back to the site off Church Street after the fire reignited at 11.30am - two days after the building was engulfed in flames.

The fire-hit building is now structurally unsafe, said the fire service, and is likely to be demolished.

Preston City Council have yet to comment on concerns about the building’s safety or when demolition is expected to take place. The local authority was approached for comment.