Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an update after two men were arrested following a crash which killed a cyclist in Morecambe.

The cyclist fell off his pedal tricycle following a collision with a Seat Altea on Oxcliffe Road shortly after 7.50am on Saturday.

He was subsequently struck by a Mercedes as he lay on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were arrested following a crash which killed a cyclist in Morecambe | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyclist – a man in his 80s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 26 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers on Thursday confirmed the 26-year-old was later released under investigation and the 62-year-old was released on bail with conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the collision, Sgt Daniel Gunn of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“As we investigate, we want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened.”

The road was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to emailSCIU@lancashire.police.ukor call 101, quoting log 0303.