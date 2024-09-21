Breaking

Cyclist dies after being struck by car as he lay on Oxcliffe Road in Morecambe following collision

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2024, 17:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cyclist died after being struck by a car as he lay on the road following a collision in Morecambe.

The cyclist fell off his pedal tricycle following a collision with a Seat Altea on Oxcliffe Road shortly after 7.50am on Saturday.

He was subsequently struck by a Mercedes as he lay on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A cyclist has died following a collision in MorecambeA cyclist has died following a collision in Morecambe
A cyclist has died following a collision in Morecambe | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The cyclist – a man in his 80s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 26 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Sgt Daniel Gunn of our Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As we investigate, we want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened.”

The road was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0303.

Related topics:MorecambeMercedesDrivingCCTVLancashireLancashire PolicePolice