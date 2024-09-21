Cyclist dies after being struck by car as he lay on Oxcliffe Road in Morecambe following collision
The cyclist fell off his pedal tricycle following a collision with a Seat Altea on Oxcliffe Road shortly after 7.50am on Saturday.
He was subsequently struck by a Mercedes as he lay on the road.
The cyclist – a man in his 80s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 26 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Sgt Daniel Gunn of our Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.
“They are being supported by specially trained officers.
“As we investigate, we want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened.”
The road was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0303.