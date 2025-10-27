Lancashire Police issue an appeal after man dies following M6 crash near Chorley

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal following a fatal crash on the M6 near Chorley last night.

An appeal has been issued following a fatal collision on the M6 near to Charnock Richard | archive

Last night, two lanes of the M6 were closed due to a collision, and this morning, and Lancashire Police have provided a more detailed update.

At 9:33pm last night, police received a report of a car travelling the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway of the M6, near to Charnock Richard services.

Minutes later, they received a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Corolla near to Charnock Richard services on the southbound carriageway.

Sadly, the driver of the Astra, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Corolla, both men in their 40s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.

An investigation is underway, and officers are conducting enquiries at the scene. At this stage, police understand that the Vauxhall Astra was travelling in the wrong direction.

The motorway remains closed whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Rebecca Price, of our Road Policing Unit said: “A man has sadly died in this collision, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages, and we are conducting a number of enquiries, some of which will require assistance from the public.

“We know that this collision has had a significant impact on traffic in the area, and we thank those of you who were stuck in the traffic or had your route delayed for your patience whilst we responded to the incident.

“This will understandably cause some discussion in the local community, but I want to take this time to ask that you please refrain from speculating online or otherwise and allow our team to carry out our investigation. Please remember that there are real people who have been affected by this collision who may see your comments online.

“I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who was travelling on the motorway, and may have witnessed, or have dashcam footage of the collision.

“We’re also keen to see any footage from Blackpool Road in Preston, at around 9:15pm, where we believe the Astra may have been involved in a damage only collision.

“If you have any information, or footage that could assist those enquiries, please get in touch with us as soon as you can.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1162 of 26th October.