Four road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 64 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks 27/10-2/11
Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2 | Google Maps
2. Riversway, Preston
What: Lane closures
Why: United Utilities Water
When: Oct 27-Oct 31 | Google Maps
3. Garstang Road, Preston
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Replace 803m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent)
When: Oct 27-Nov 26 | Google Maps
4. Fishergate Hill, Preston
What: Road closed
Why: United Utilities Water
When: Oct 27-Nov 31 | Google Maps