Four road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including four road closures.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 64 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2

1. Preston roadworks 27/10-2/11

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 2 | Google Maps

What: Lane closures Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 27-Oct 31

2. Riversway, Preston

What: Lane closures Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 27-Oct 31 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 803m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 27-Nov 26

3. Garstang Road, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 803m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 27-Nov 26 | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 27-Nov 31

4. Fishergate Hill, Preston

What: Road closed Why: United Utilities Water When: Oct 27-Nov 31 | Google Maps

