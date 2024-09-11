Lancashire Police find and charge man, 22, from Fleetwood with violent disorder relating to Blackpool riots

A man has been charged with violent disorder related to the riots in Blackpool.

Glen Young, 22, was arrested in Fleetwood yesterday in connection with the disorder in Blackpool on August 3.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Young, of Hawthorne Avenue, Fleetwood, was charged with violent disorder.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.

