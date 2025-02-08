Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a road traffic collision in Blackburn last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services were called at 10pm yesterday (7th February) to Preston Old Road, Blackburn, to a report of a collision near to the Euro garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers attended, they found that two cars had been in collision. A third car in the area at the time of the collision, believed to be a dark coloured BMW saloon, left the scene.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the collision, but a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol. He is currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam/CCTV/ring door bell footage from the area, or has information, please contact police on 101 – quoting log 1432 of 7th February 2025.

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad