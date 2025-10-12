Google

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal collision in Kirkham.

Earlier this evening, Lancashire Police released a statement reading: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal collision in Kirkham on Saturday 11th October. Our officers were called to the junction of Dowbridge and Carr Lane, Kirkham at 11:01pm following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a White Peugeot Bipper van.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital and sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver of the Peugeot Bipper has been arrested.

“A 45 year old woman from Stockport has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs. She is currently in custody. If you can assist us, please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1583 of 11th October 2025.”

Sgt Thomas Cooper-Malley, a Senior Investigating Officer in our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in the loss of a man’s life, and my deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Specially trained officers are providing them with support.

“Our priority now is to determine exactly what happened. We ask the public to please allow us to carry out our investigation without speculation, particularly on social media, which can be harmful and misleading.

“While an arrest has been made, I want to stress that our enquiries are still very much ongoing. If you witnessed the incident or have any footage, whether from a dashcam, mobile phone, or CCTV, please get in touch as soon as possible.”