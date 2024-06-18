Lancashire OAP arrested for running Britain's largest Breaking Bad-style Crystal Meth lab in the Ribble Valley
Police uncovered the large-scale operation at a farmhouse in Slaidburn, in Ribble Valley, after executing an early morning search warrant.
Officers spent yesterday dismantling the drugs factory and approximately 60kg methamphetamine was seized alongside significant amounts of chemicals suspected to be used in the production of the drug.
The drug factory was similar to the set up in hit Netflix drama Breaking Bad, which saw a chemistry teacher become a drug ‘cook’.
A 77-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and permitting premises to be used to produce Class B drugs.
This warrant was one of five warrants served by police in a series of co-ordinated raids across Wigan and Lancashire at 4.30am on Thursday.
At properties in Wigan, three men were arrested - aged 62 and 52 from Wigan and a 43 from Leigh - all on suspicion of conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and money laundering.
Cash and other items suspected of being proceeds of crime were seized from the addresses which have not been made public.
All men were yesterday currently in custody awaiting interview.
The operation was led by Greater Manchester Police in co-ordination with Lancashire Police, the Regional Organised Crime Units, National Crime Agency and Greater Manchester and Lancashire fire services.
Det Insp Patrick Wood, of GMP, said: “As part of our widespread investigation into drugs and money laundering, we have seized a large haul of methamphetamine and are dismantling a laboratory; believed to be one of largest cooking operations police have uncovered in the UK.
“There is no doubt these drugs would have been sold into communities fuelling violence, exploitation, and misery, which we have prevented today through proactive policing. We work closely with a variety of partners in our pursuit to tackle organised crime groups and prevent harm.
“Our work on the site is continuing as we gather evidence and work with emergency service colleagues, agencies and experts to assess the chemicals found and dismantle and dispose of them safely.”